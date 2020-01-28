Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for H. Joyce Buis. View Sign Service Information Morris & Hislope Funeral Home 5900 N. Hwy 27 Science Hill , KY 42553 (606)-423-3131 Send Flowers Obituary

H. Joyce Buis, 92, of Waynesburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at home.

She was born on July 24, 1927, to the late Raymond "Ray" and Tressie (Reynolds) Barron. She was a graduate of Waynesburg High School and a devoted member of Waynesburg Church of Christ, where she served as a treasurer for over 50 years. She worked for the First State Bank (now Cumberland Security Bank) in Eubank for 27 years, leaving there in 1985 to work with her husband, Edward Buis, in their furniture and appliance business. She was secretary and treasurer of Buis Appliance and Furniture. She was a Kentucky Colonel, and a past member of Eubank Homemaker Club. She was married to her first husband, James H. Claunch for 8 years who preceded her in death in 1955; and to her second husband, Edward H. Buis for 57 years, who also preceded her in death in 2015.

She is survived by a daughter, Diane Claunch Brown, of Danville; a son, Douglas E. (Dianna) Buis, of Eubank; four brothers, Beecher and (Ann) Barron, Don Barron, Robert (Barbara) Barron, and Roger (Matilda) Barron; one sister, Alice; three grandchildren, Jackie Lynn (Loren) Hall, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, Shawn (Rachel) Buis, of Yosemite, and Cris Buis of Eubank; two great-grandchildren, Ryan (Dianna) Hall, and Seth (Elizabeth) Hall, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; and two great-great grandchildren, Keyden Hall and Zoe Hall; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Tressie Barron; her first husband, James H. Claunch; her second husband, Edward H. Buis; an infant brother, Loren Lee Barron; a brother, Raymond Milton Barron; and a sister, Dorothy Faye Ray.

A funeral service was held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Chapel of Morris and Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Carthel Thomas and Bro. Randy Reynolds officiating. Burial was in Double Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Morris and Hislope Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to Heritage Hospice of Danville or Waynesburg Rescue Squad.

