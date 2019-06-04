Rev. Harold David Whited, 84, of Hope, died on May 28, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Phelps and Brenda G. Newsom; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother and three sisters (out of 14 siblings).
The funeral services were June 1, at Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home. Burial was in Bethel Baptist Cemetery with military honors presented by the Bartholomew County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in The Casey County News on June 5, 2019