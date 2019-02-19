Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Hazel Helm Henson, 91, of Danville, formerly of Dunnville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at Charleston Health Care Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 14, 1927, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late James and Bertha Fair Helm. Hazel was a homemaker and a member of Green River Valley Separate Baptist Church. She was honored to be the wife of a World War II Army veteran, Preston Henson, Sr., who passed away March 3, 2010.

Survivors include one son, Preston "Sonny" (Amy) Henson, Jr. of Dunnville; one daughter, Joberta (Hershel) Reed of Stanford; one brother, Glen (Ivadean) Helm of Liberty; five grandchildren, Pamela (David) Dyer, Kevin (Sandy) Reed, James "Joey" Henson, Brian Kent Henson, and Tara Hope Henson; and four great-grandchildren, Sarah Dyer, Joshua Dyer, Shelby Hatter, and Jarrett Kent Henson.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Hazel was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Rhonda Gail Henson; four brothers, Ralph, James, Howard, and Maurice Helm; and four sisters, Marguerite Morgan, Shirley Bland, Betty Jo Clements, and Helen Helm.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Richie Curtis officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Kevin Reed, David Dyer, Joshua Dyer, Joey Henson, Brian Henson, and Will Hatter will serve as Hazel's pallbearers.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Antioch Cemetery Fund:

Antioch Cemetery, C/O Thelma Haggard, 972 Haggard Road, Liberty, KY 42539.

Hazel's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

