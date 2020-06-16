Hazel Weddle, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence. She was 92.
Born August 22, 1927, in Yosemite, KY, she was a daughter of the late George and Zella Hogue Haarmann. Hazel was a member of the First Baptist Church in Liberty and a retired G.E.D. teacher.
Survivors include two daughters, Jane Wardrip of Liberty and Kathy (and Rick) Bastin of Oklahoma; four sons, Roger (and Judy) Weddle, David (and Barbara) Weddle, Bob (and Faye) Weddle, and Jerry Weddle, all of Liberty; daughter-in-law, Kathy Weddle; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Weddle, who passed away on July 4, 2003; one son, Richard Weddle; one granddaughter, Rhonda Gale Weddle; and two brothers, George and Johnny Haarmann.
Visitation and funeral services for Hazel Weddle will be private for family members only. Burial will be held privately at the Casey County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Jimmy Brown will officiate the service.
Hazel's grandsons will serve as her pallbearers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church in memory of Hazel Weddle and can be mailed to PO Box 58, Liberty, KY 42539.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.