Hazel Weddle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel Weddle, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her residence. She was 92.
Born August 22, 1927, in Yosemite, KY, she was a daughter of the late George and Zella Hogue Haarmann. Hazel was a member of the First Baptist Church in Liberty and a retired G.E.D. teacher.
Survivors include two daughters, Jane Wardrip of Liberty and Kathy (and Rick) Bastin of Oklahoma; four sons, Roger (and Judy) Weddle, David (and Barbara) Weddle, Bob (and Faye) Weddle, and Jerry Weddle, all of Liberty; daughter-in-law, Kathy Weddle; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Weddle, who passed away on July 4, 2003; one son, Richard Weddle; one granddaughter, Rhonda Gale Weddle; and two brothers, George and Johnny Haarmann.
Visitation and funeral services for Hazel Weddle will be private for family members only. Burial will be held privately at the Casey County Memorial Gardens. Bro. Jimmy Brown will officiate the service.
Hazel's grandsons will serve as her pallbearers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church in memory of Hazel Weddle and can be mailed to PO Box 58, Liberty, KY 42539.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved