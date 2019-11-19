Helen B. Richards, 92, of Liberty, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her son, Ricky Richards; daughters, Brenda K. Richards, Betty Jane Richards; one daughter-in-law, Dana Richards; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Nov. 15 at McKinney-Brown Funeral. Burial followed in Green River Valley Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Nov. 20, 2019