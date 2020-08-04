1/
Helen Fay Bottoms
Helen Fay Bottoms, 81, of Knifley, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Liberty Care and Rehab.
Fay is survived by her husband, Buel Madison Bottoms; sons, Terry Madison Bottoms; Johnny Ray (Paula) Bottoms, and Richard Allen Bottoms; daughter, Debbie Fay (Larry) McCartey; sister, Rachel Burton; brothers, Rollin (Ruby) Holmes, Ray (Jean) Holmes, Junior (Ann) Holmes, and Roger (Gale) Holmes; 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Aug. 2, at New Hope Cemetery in Adair County, Kentucky.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
