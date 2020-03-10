Helen "Jo" Phelps, 78, of Felicity, Ohio, died Friday, March 6, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Terry (Juliet) Phelps; brothers, Leonard Wilson, Lowell Wilson, Larry Wilson; and a grandson.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Willow Springs Methodist Church, 71 Clear Branch Rd., Liberty, Kentucky, 42539, with burial to follow at the Willow Springs Cemetery. Kentucky services provided by the Bartle Funeral Home, Liberty, Kentucky.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 11, 2020