Herlin Lee Monday, 84, of Liberty, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 3, 2020, at 11:04 p.m. at his residence, surrounded by his family.

The son of Claude and Emily (Derringer) Monday, he was born July 4, 1936 in Casey County, and was always pleased that the nation stopped to celebrate his birthday with fireworks.

He was a farmer, former owner of Monday's Sundae Ice Cream Shop, and Monday's Sign Sales and Rental. He also retired from Tecumseh Products in Somerset, KY, having worked as a forklift operator.

Herlin was a faithful member of the Pentecostal Faith, and became a born again Christian at 12 years of age. He was a member and elder of the Highway 49 Holiness Church in Liberty.

Herlin is survived by his wife, Veldean Roy Monday, whom he married on Sept. 28, 1957; his daughters, Teena and her husband Danny Payton, of Windsor, Kentucky; Timsa and her husband Rick Naylor, of Hustonville, and Herla Jill and her husband, Bobby Mauldin, of Eubank; granddaughters, Cari and her husband Shawn Grant, Lori and her husband Jeremy Meece, and Ashley and her husband Derek Martin; grandsons, Herlin Joshua Naylor and his wife Tamera Naylor, Benjamin and his wife Jocelynn Naylor, and Austin Mauldin; great-granddaughters, Beatrice Naylor, Isabella Eckborg, Mandolynn Martin, and Amelia Grant; great-grandsons, Tobias Naylor, Will Grant, Jackson and Mattox Meece. He also has four step-grandchildren, and seven step great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Wheeler, and Mildred Monday Anderson, Indiana; a brother-in-law, Ray Hatton, Berea, KY; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thelbert, Glen, Clevie, Jesse, Hack, and Verlin Dee; sisters, Beatrice Hatton, Edyth Monday, and Irene Taylor.

Visitation was held from 8 to 8 p.m. Saturday Sept. 5, 2020, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday Sept. 6, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Shirley Denson officiating. Burial was in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Pallbearers were Shawn Grant, Jeremy Meece, Derek Martin, Herlin Joshua Naylor, Benjamin Naylor and Austin Mauldin.

