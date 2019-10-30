Hettie Jean Brown (nee Doyle), 88, of Naples, FL, formerly of Cincinnati, and daughter of the late Flossie and Roy Doyle, of Casey County, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Ray Brown, a mother of Marilyn (Stan) Faeth and the late Michael Brown, a grandmother of four, a great-grandmother to six, and a sister of Geraldine Wilson, of Liberty, Patsy Carman, of Summerville, SC, and Elwood Doyle, of Baltimore, MD.
Services were held in Cincinnati. Memorial contributions may be made to Atwood Chapel Methodist Church, or of Ohio.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 31, 2019