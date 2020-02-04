|
|
|
|
|
|
752 Campbellsville Street
|
|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
|
752 Campbellsville Street
|
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
|
752 Campbellsville Street
Hilda Juanita (Helm) Vannoy, 84, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home.
Born on March 9, 1935, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Emma (Richards) Helm. Juanita was a homemaker. She lived and traveled the world with her Air Force husband and two children. She was a former active member of the Liberty . Juanita was a kind, loving, and generous person who liked spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of sixty-six years, Wayne Vannoy, Jr., of Columbia, whom she wed on May 27, 1953; a daughter, Deborah (Geoffrey) Walden, of Rineyville; a son, Edward Dwayne Vannoy, of Columbia; and a granddaughter, Erin Walden, of Eagan, Minnesota. Other survivors include four sisters, Geneva (Howard) Bell, of Liberty, Faye Allen, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Trellis (Roger) Carmicle, of Liberty, and Margretha Jones, of Morning View; and four brothers, Gerald Helm, Roger Helm, Ronald (Shirley) Helm, and Buel Helm, all of Liberty.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis Burke and Dolly Caudill; and two brothers, Donald Helm and Verl Helm.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Patton officiating. Burial will follow in Cold Springs Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of sympathy to Hosparus Health Green River to PO Box 4134, Campbellsville, Kentucky, 42719.
Arrangements for Mrs. Hilda Juanita Vannoy are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 5, 2020
|
|
|
|