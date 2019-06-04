Homer Clay Barnard

Service Information
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Homer Clay Barnard, 77, of Liberty, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his lifelong companion and friend, Kathy Shoaf; daughters, Kimberly (Perry) Dobbs, Melissa (Barry) Murphy, Bobbie (Tommy) Vest, Delania (William) Luttrell and Malinda Barnard; sisters, Priscilla Keith and Camilla Stastny; brother, J.C. Barnard; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held May 28 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed at Salem Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on June 5, 2019
