Homer Clay Barnard, 77, of Liberty, died Friday, May 24, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his lifelong companion and friend, Kathy Shoaf; daughters, Kimberly (Perry) Dobbs, Melissa (Barry) Murphy, Bobbie (Tommy) Vest, Delania (William) Luttrell and Malinda Barnard; sisters, Priscilla Keith and Camilla Stastny; brother, J.C. Barnard; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held May 28 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed at Salem Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on June 5, 2019