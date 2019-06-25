Howard Heckman, 68, of Liberty, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Hospital.
Born on Sept. 3, 1950, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of Kathleen Bell Heckman and the late H.R. Heckman. Howard was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and a farmer. He attended First Baptist Church of Liberty. He enjoyed restoring and showing his award winning Mopar cars and garden tractor pulling.
He is survived by his spouse, Doree Heckman, whom he wed on April 11, 2009; two sons, Jason (Sarah) Heckman of Liberty and Darrin Whited of Connecticut; a daughter, Sonja Luttrell of Lebanon; a sister, Mary Hatfield Hickey of Liberty; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Brooke, Chelsea, Marley, Brayden, Harley and Silas; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Haylee and Kylee; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Jean Heckman.
The funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Brown officiating. Burial followed in Salem Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Darren Goode, Barron Goode, Kevin Land, Lee Monday, Daron Lee, Stewart Lee, Jeff Lee and Chuck Combs.
Published in The Casey County News on June 26, 2019