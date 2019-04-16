Imogene "Jean" Evans Holt, 80, of Liberty, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Baptist Health of Lexington.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Maybrier.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in South Fork Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McKinney-Brown. Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with full obituary and online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 17, 2019