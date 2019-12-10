Inez Sandusky Griffith, 91, of Liberty, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Liberty Care and Rehab.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda (John) Phillippe; son, Carl (Vicki) Griffith; sister, Loretta Murphy; brothers, Charles Sandusky, W.J. Sandusky, Jerry Sandusky; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held at Dec. 9 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Caney Fork Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 11, 2019