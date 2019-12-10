Inez (Sandusky) Griffith

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
Obituary
Inez Sandusky Griffith, 91, of Liberty, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Liberty Care and Rehab.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda (John) Phillippe; son, Carl (Vicki) Griffith; sister, Loretta Murphy; brothers, Charles Sandusky, W.J. Sandusky, Jerry Sandusky; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held at Dec. 9 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Caney Fork Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 11, 2019
