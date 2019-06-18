Irma Martin, 59, of Yosemite, KY died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at U.K. Healthcare.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Martin, Samantha (Joe) Robinson, Sara Martin; sons, Shannon Martin, Shawn Martin; sister, Pauline (Oscar) Navarro; brothers-in-law, Glen Yaden, Roy Austin; sister-in-law, Connie Brown; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral Services were held June 14 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Middleburg Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on June 19, 2019