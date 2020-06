Irvin Lee Daniel, 57, of Campbellsville, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.He is survived by his son, Josh Lee Daniel; daughter, Bethany Daniel; brothers, Michael Daniel, Verlin Daniel, Roger Daniel; sisters, Rhonda Daniel, Deana Barrett, and Vickie Daniel; and five grandchildren.Graveside services were held June 26, at Thomas Ridge Cemetery. Burial followed in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.