Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at Irvin Lee Daniel, 57, of Campbellsville, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.He is survived by his son, Josh Lee Daniel; daughter, Bethany Daniel; brothers, Michael Daniel, Verlin Daniel, Roger Daniel; sisters, Rhonda Daniel, Deana Barrett, and Vickie Daniel; and five grandchildren.Graveside services were held June 26, at Thomas Ridge Cemetery. Burial followed in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

