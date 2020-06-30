Irvin Lee Daniel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irvin Lee Daniel, 57, of Campbellsville, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Taylor Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his son, Josh Lee Daniel; daughter, Bethany Daniel; brothers, Michael Daniel, Verlin Daniel, Roger Daniel; sisters, Rhonda Daniel, Deana Barrett, and Vickie Daniel; and five grandchildren.
Graveside services were held June 26, at Thomas Ridge Cemetery. Burial followed in Thomas Ridge Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Thomas Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved