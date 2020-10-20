1/1
Iva Dean (Murphy) Price
Iva Dean Murphy Price, of Williamstown, Kentucky, formerly of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 93 years of age.
Born May 26, 1927, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Willie B. and Ora Wall Murphy. Iva Dean was a homemaker and a member of Valley Oak Baptist Church. She loved her family and friends.
Survivors include two sons, Gary Paul (and Pam) Price of Kettering, Ohio and Larry Dean (and Regina) Price of Westchester, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nicole Hubert, Glen Price, Marcy Lachenman, and Theresa Miracle; six great-grandchildren, Jonah Hubert, Noah Hubert, Ella Rose Hubert, Kaylee Price, Garrett Price, and Terry Nicklas; and one great-great-granddaughter, Peyton Nicklas. Iva Dean is also survived by a special niece and caregiver, Carol Durham; four special friends, Mary Lou Carman, Barbara Tucker, Don Ware, and John Warren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Iva Dean was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Price, who passed away on July 30, 2003; two sons, Terry Wayne Price and Jerry Timothy Price; one grandson, Gary Price; three brothers, Talmage Murphy, Russell Murphy, and J.T. Murphy; and two sisters, Maureen Durham and Shirley Spaw.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Valley Oak Baptist Church with Brother Troy Merrick officiating. Burial followed in Valley Oak Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Valley Oak Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to: Valley Oak Baptist Church, c/o Mary Lou Carman, 3522 South KY 837, Liberty, Kentucky 42539.
Iva Dean's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
