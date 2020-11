Ivadean Short, 92 of Danville, died Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020 at Danville Center for Health and Rehab.She is survived by her sons Carl Michael (Javanna) Short, Ray Gordon Short, Kevin Brent and (Winna) Short, Jimmy Wayne Short; sister, Christine Moore; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.Funeral services were Nov. 21 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Middleburg Cemetery.Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com