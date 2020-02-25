Jackie L. Wethington

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
Obituary
Jackie L. Wethington, 68, of Liberty, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
He is survived by his daughters, Rosanna (Nicky) Bishop, Shana (Erick) Hovious; sisters, Martha (Buel) Clements, Betty Jean Hardin, Donna (Richie) Sims, Maxine Mason, and Rhonda Luttrell; brothers, Muriell (Brenda) Wethington, Bill (Amanda) Wethington, Jimmy (Wanda) Wethington; and two grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Feb. 20 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 26, 2020
