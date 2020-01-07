Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Albert Neat. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Albert Neat, 92, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.

He was born on July 8, 1927 in Casey County, Kentucky to the late R.B. and Viola Neat. Jim was the youngest of 12 children, all whom preceded him in death.

Jim served his country during the Korean Conflict for four years in the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force he worked for Lincoln Bank in Louisville, and retired from American Air Filter. He enjoyed traveling, gardening and being with family.

He was proud of being a charter member of Southeast Christian Church and was an elder for 30 years. He enjoyed working in many different areas as a volunteer. He was also a member of the Harmony Class, he looked forward to each Thursday attending classic worship.

Jim is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 68 years, Mildred Rodgers; sons, Rodney (Paula), Kris (Sandi); grandchildren Jamie, Paige and Samantha; and one great-grandson Cooper.

Burial was in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central (2501 N. Dixie Blvd Radcliff, KY 40160).

The family requests that contributions in Jim's memory be made to Galilean Children's Home (P.O. Box 880 Liberty, KY 42539, Bob Russell Ministries (P.O. Box 43933 Louisville, KY 40253) or Hosparus Health (3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive Louisville, KY 40205).

Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 8, 2020

