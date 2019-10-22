James B "Jack" Chansler, 90, of Kings Mountain, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
He is survived by his sons, James Michael (Sandy) Chansler, Carl (Janie) Chansler, Kenneth Chansler; daughters, Priscilla Bamba, Jennifer Gail Childress; sister, Hazel; 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
No services will be held at this time.
Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
