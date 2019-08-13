Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Clayton Jackson South. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Clayton Jackson South, 17, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at The University of Kentucky Children's Hospital.

Jack was an Honors student at Overhills High School and received numerous Art awards. He was a member of the Anime and Computer Clubs. He was a jokester, a storyteller, and writer of mythology. He was our Jackaroo, Jackboy, Sugarbear, and Honeybadger. His favorite place to visit was his grandparent's home in Liberty, Kentucky. He loved to cuddle and smooch, and was the love of our lives. Jack always said goodbye with a kiss, I love you, and his favorite song: "You are my Sunshine, my only Sunshine, you make me happy when skies are grey. You'll never know dear how much I love you, please don't take my Sunshine away".

There are now more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.

Jack is survived by his parents Bryan and Sarah Weddle South, and his brothers Jeb and Beau South. He is deeply missed by his maternal grandmother Zona Weddle of Liberty, KY, uncle Bryan Weddle, of Liberty, KY, and his aunts: Lucinda Weddle of Washington, Suzanne Weddle (Richard) of Washington, Andrea Weddle of California, Nancy Cohan of IL, Diane Shephard (Daniel) of Owington, KY, and Cherri Fouts (Ken) of Lexington, KY.

Jack was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Honorable James G. Weddle of Liberty, KY and his paternal grandparents Frayvol and Evelyn South of Lexington, KY, and uncle Anthony South of Lexington, KY.

