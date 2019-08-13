James Clayton Jackson South, 17, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at The University of Kentucky Children's Hospital.
Jack was an Honors student at Overhills High School and received numerous Art awards. He was a member of the Anime and Computer Clubs. He was a jokester, a storyteller, and writer of mythology. He was our Jackaroo, Jackboy, Sugarbear, and Honeybadger. His favorite place to visit was his grandparent's home in Liberty, Kentucky. He loved to cuddle and smooch, and was the love of our lives. Jack always said goodbye with a kiss, I love you, and his favorite song: "You are my Sunshine, my only Sunshine, you make me happy when skies are grey. You'll never know dear how much I love you, please don't take my Sunshine away".
There are now more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.
Jack is survived by his parents Bryan and Sarah Weddle South, and his brothers Jeb and Beau South. He is deeply missed by his maternal grandmother Zona Weddle of Liberty, KY, uncle Bryan Weddle, of Liberty, KY, and his aunts: Lucinda Weddle of Washington, Suzanne Weddle (Richard) of Washington, Andrea Weddle of California, Nancy Cohan of IL, Diane Shephard (Daniel) of Owington, KY, and Cherri Fouts (Ken) of Lexington, KY.
Jack was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Honorable James G. Weddle of Liberty, KY and his paternal grandparents Frayvol and Evelyn South of Lexington, KY, and uncle Anthony South of Lexington, KY.
Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers Jack would be honored if donations were made to The James "Jack" South Memorial Scholarship organized by Sarah Jean at dm2.gofund.me website.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 14, 2019