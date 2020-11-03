James Larry Martin, 77, of Liberty, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Kings Mountain, Kentucky. He was 77.
Born on Sept. 21, 1943, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Hayden and Villa Marie Wilson Martin. Larry was the first employee of the East Casey County Water District. He was a member of the Craftsman Masonic Lodge #722, Casey Masonic Lodge #424, and Order of the Eastern Star. Larry was also a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, riding around, and hanging out at the water office. He loved his dog, Bandit. Larry was baptized at an early age.
Larry is survived by two daughters, Paula (Jerry) Hefner, of North Vernon, IN, and Karen (Randy) Roy, of Liberty; two sons, James Phillip (Rhonda) Martin and Kenneth Mark Martin, both of Liberty; a sister-in-law, Emojean Hampton, of Liberty; and a brother, Billy R. Martin, of Liberty. Other survivors include five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and special caregivers, Susan Evans, Samantha Brown, and Gadberry Boarding Home.
In addition to his parents, Larry is predeceased by his wife, Patricia Hampton Martin, who passed away on January 30, 1998; and five brothers, Monroe Martin, Woody Martin, Donald Martin, Murl Martin, and Melvin Martin.
The funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Lonnie Goodin officiating. Burial followed in Poplar Grove Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Masonic rites were held at 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
at P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.