James Oliver Wilson, 66, husband of Darlene Watts Wilson, died Mon., Aug. 5, 2019.
Born Feb. 4, 1953, in Liberty, KY, he was the son of the late Walter Harrison and Eula Mae (Thomas) Wilson. He was a retired Corrections Officer, Desert Storm Army Veteran, and member of the First Baptist Church, Liberty.
Survivors other than his wife include: one sister, Brenda Joyce Jenkins, Smyrna, TN.
Services were at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Visitation was 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Ransdell's.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 21, 2019