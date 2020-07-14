1/1
James Thomas Callinan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Thomas Callinan, age 64, of Dunnville, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Russell County Hospital.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 5, 1956, a son of the late William Sheridan Callinan II and Mearl Jean Bailey Callinan.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Lynn Edwards, of Dunnville; his companion, Brenda York, of Dunnville; four brothers, Bill Callinan, of Liberty, Tim Callinan, of Liberty, Mike Callinan, of Independence, KY, John Callinan, of Cincinnati, Ohio; three sisters, Kathy Wilkerson, of Liberty, Helen Couch of Sheridan, Wyo., Linda Wallace of Cincinnati, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Wesley, Chelsea, and Alex Edwards.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was one sister, Patty Callinan.
Memorial services will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on July 16, 2020, at the DAV on W KY 70.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved