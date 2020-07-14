James Thomas Callinan, age 64, of Dunnville, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Russell County Hospital.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 5, 1956, a son of the late William Sheridan Callinan II and Mearl Jean Bailey Callinan.
He is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Lynn Edwards, of Dunnville; his companion, Brenda York, of Dunnville; four brothers, Bill Callinan, of Liberty, Tim Callinan, of Liberty, Mike Callinan, of Independence, KY, John Callinan, of Cincinnati, Ohio; three sisters, Kathy Wilkerson, of Liberty, Helen Couch of Sheridan, Wyo., Linda Wallace of Cincinnati, Ohio; and three grandchildren, Wesley, Chelsea, and Alex Edwards.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was one sister, Patty Callinan.
Memorial services will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., on July 16, 2020, at the DAV
on W KY 70.