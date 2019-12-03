Jamie Gayle Peyton Rodgers, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. She was 22 years young.
Born Sept. 8, 1997, in Campbellsville, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Larry Rodgers and Deborah Peyton Curry. Jamie was a homemaker, loved to sing, and write poetry in her spare time. She also had a love for animals of any kind or size, especially dogs.
Survivors include her parents, Larry (Glenda) Rodgers of Liberty and Deborah (Randy) Curry of Columbia; three brothers, Granville Rodgers, Viktor Rodgers, and Leonard Rodgers; two sisters, Rachel Burris and Samantha Esarey; two step-brothers, Nick (Cassy) Curry and Tyler Curry; one step-sister, Scarlett; maternal grandmother, Virginia McFarland of Liberty; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jamie was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Rodgers, Jr.; maternal grandfather, Anthony Peyton; and paternal grandparents, Lucian and Rosetta Rodgers.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Troy Grider, Brother Richard Lehman, and Brother Scott Cochran officiating. Burial followed in Whited Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Jamie's arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 4, 2019