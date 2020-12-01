1/
Jane Elizabeth McAninch
Jane Elizabeth McAninch, 72, of Liberty, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Gayle (Darrin) Hill; sons, Joey (Patty) McAninch, Jamie McAninch; sisters, Dixie McAninch, Alberta (Doug) Moore; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three bonus great-grandchildren.
A pull-through visitation for the public will be held from 12 to 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Watson Chapel Christian Church. We kindly ask that you remain in your vehicle as you drive-by and observe all social distancing guidelines as set forth by the CDC.
Funeral services will be private for immediate family members only. Burial will be held at Watson Chapel Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Watson Chapel Christian Church
