Janice Kay Phillips, 66, of Liberty, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by a sister, Katie (Randall) Carman; two nieces, Lisa (Travis) Miracle and Phyllis Lally; and two nephews, Jeff (Kim) Thomas and Gary (Edith) Thomas. Other survivors include several great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 23, 2019