Janson Ray Sallee

Obituary
Janson Ray Sallee, 26, of Liberty, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Russell County Hospital.
He is survived by his father, Edgar (Kristi Downs) Sallee; his mother, Margaret Sharp; sisters, Kaitlyn Sallee and Tiffany Emerson; brother, Jameson Daniel; and a host of other family and friends.
The funeral service was held privately for family only. Burial was May 24 in Trace Fork Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 27, 2020
