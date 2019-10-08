Jean Farris, 75, of Liberty, KY passed away on Thursday Oct. 3, 2019 at the Casey County Hospital.
She was born in Hustonville, KY on Dec. 24, 1943 a daughter of the late Thomas and Edna Watson Lynn. Jean was a housewife, attended Hope Ministries, she loved to sew and quilt was an avid U.K. Basketball fan, loved to watch old game shows and TV Land. Her greatest enjoyment was her grandkids.
Survivors include: Her spouse: Morris Farris; three children: Sheila Martin, Morris Wayne and (Nikki) Farris and Marsha and (Randy) Parton, all of Liberty; six grandchildren: Dakota Cornette, Hannah Martin, Maggie Martin, Ean Parton, Claire Parton and Kaden Farris; four great-grandchildren: Kennadie Cornette, Cash Bernard, Arya Stamper and Raylan Jenkins; one brother: Cloyd Lynn, of Moreland, KY; and three sisters: Stella Ann Johnson, of Hustonville, KY, Loretta Crawley, of Hustonville, KY and Marie Lynn, of Philadelphia, PA.?
Preceding her in death besides her parents was a brother: Vernon Lynn.
Visitation was held at 6 p.m. Sunday Oct. 6, 2019,, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday Oct. 7, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Ron Robinson officiated. Burial was in the Caney Fork Cemetery.
Pallbearers were: Thomas Ray Johnson, Junior Lynn, Steve Lynn, Joey Crawley, Randy Parton and Ean Parton. Honorary pallbearers were: Dakota Cornette, Hannah Martin, Maggie Martin, Claire Parton, Kaden Farris, Kennadie Cornette, Cash Bernard, Arya Stamper and Raylan Jenkins.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 9, 2019