Jerry Dale Payton, 65, of Liberty, died on Wednesday, Jan.y 8, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Feb. 3, 1954, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Oscar Ray and Nellie Mae Sears Payton. Jerry was a farmer. He enjoyed ginseng digging, gardening, and watching Hour of Harvest gospel show on television nightly. He was a kind-hearted soul that would help anyone in need.
Jerry is survived by two sons, David Payton of Elkhorn and Chris (Jennifer) Payton of Goose Creek, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Jessica, David, Delray, Anna, and Brylee; and four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Jesenia, Levi, and Maddox. Other survivors include four sisters, Pina Tungate, Polly Walls, Rose Denson, and Bernice Walls, all of Liberty; and four brothers, Billy Payton of Indiana, Hershel Payton of Indiana, James Payton of Indiana, and Wallace Payton of Liberty.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by four brothers, James Estil Payton, Marshall Payton, Carlos Payton, and Coy Payton.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Dobson officiating. Burial followed in Peyton Cemetery.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements for Mr. Jerry Payton were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 15, 2020