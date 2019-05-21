Jerry Lee Watson, 71, of Casey County, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Janiave Murphy Black; daughters, Connie Black (John) Russell, Teri (Ronnie Means) Black, Patricia Owens, Paulette (Jim), Pamela (Wayne) Owens, Tracy Black of Russell Springs; sisters, Glenna Cantwell, Peggy (Robby) McIntosh, Jackie (John) Severs, Pam Cummins; brothers, Gerald (Naomi) Watson, Johnny Watson, Paul Watson of Sunman, Indiana; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held May 20, at McKinney-Brown Funeral.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
