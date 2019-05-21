Jerry Lee Watson

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jerry Lee Watson, 71, of Casey County, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Janiave Murphy Black; daughters, Connie Black (John) Russell, Teri (Ronnie Means) Black, Patricia Owens, Paulette (Jim), Pamela (Wayne) Owens, Tracy Black of Russell Springs; sisters, Glenna Cantwell, Peggy (Robby) McIntosh, Jackie (John) Severs, Pam Cummins; brothers, Gerald (Naomi) Watson, Johnny Watson, Paul Watson of Sunman, Indiana; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held May 20, at McKinney-Brown Funeral.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.