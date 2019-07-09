Jesse Murphy

Service Information
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238
Liberty, KY
42539-0238
(606)-787-6211
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bartle Funeral Home
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Bartle Funeral Home
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY
Obituary
Jesse Murphy, 76, of Liberty, died Thursday July 4, 2019 at his residence.
He is survived by his spouse, Norma Jean "Jeanie" Davis Murphy; daughters, Pam (Rick) West, Karla Murphy; brothers, Otis Murphy, Osburn Murphy; sister, Doris Santee; great-grandson whom they raised, Dakota Pevely; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were July 8 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Wilson Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 10, 2019
