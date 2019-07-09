Jesse Murphy, 76, of Liberty, died Thursday July 4, 2019 at his residence.
He is survived by his spouse, Norma Jean "Jeanie" Davis Murphy; daughters, Pam (Rick) West, Karla Murphy; brothers, Otis Murphy, Osburn Murphy; sister, Doris Santee; great-grandson whom they raised, Dakota Pevely; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were July 8 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Wilson Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 10, 2019