Jessie D. Salyers, of Liberty, passed away on Friday, Oct, 25, 2019, at his residence at the age of 85.
Born on Aug. 4, 1934, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Luther and Mary Jane Floyd Salyers. He was a farmer that also loved to fish. Jessie was a member of Carr's Chapel Church of God.
He is survived by his wife, Gearldine Atwood Salyers; three sons, Tim (Lori) Salyers of Perryville, Gary Salyers of Liberty and Larry Salyers of Liberty; three grandchildren, Chelsea Salyers, Tyson Salyers and Kamdon Van Cleave; and three great-grandchildren, Timmy Middleton, Brendan Estes and Ellie Estes. Other survivors include three sisters, Martha (Hubert) Robertson of Kings Mountain, Bertha Mae Fights of Wheelersburg, Ohio and Liz (Harold) Carrier of Stanford.
In addition to his parents, Jessie is preceded in death by four sisters, Betty (John) Meeks, Clytha Godbey, Estie (Dickie) Elliot and Myrtle Salyers; and four brothers, John T. (Norma) Salyers, Clifford Salyers, Vernon Salyers and Herman Salyers.
The funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Cameron Cain officiating. Burial followed in Whited Cemetery.
The family of Mr. Jesse Salyers received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 31, 2019