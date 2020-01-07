Joan Francine Georgick

Joan Francine Georgick, 75, of Liberty, died on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at University of Kentucky Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Richard A. Georgick; daughters, Ginette Ferrari, Yvette (Dan) Utpadel; sons, Tom (Karen) LeDonne, Joe (Char) LeDonne; sisters, Pat McLeod, Maureen McMahon; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation rites for Mrs. Joan Georgick were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 8, 2020
