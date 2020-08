JoAnn Cravens, 65, of Science Hill, KY passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Jean Waddle Care Center.She was born in Danville, KY on Nov. 16, 1954, a daughter of the late William Dickie Marples and Frances Woodrum Marples.JoAnn was the widow of Willard Franklin Cravens who passed away on May 23, 2012.JoAnn was a retired Resident Supervisor for Oakwood.Survivors include: one daughter: Tammie and (Tony) Sears of Burnside, KY; one son: Barry (Edna) Wesley, of Science Hill, KY; 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one brother: Billy (Sharon) Marples, of Liberty; and one sister: Dena (Jerry) Lynn of Liberty.Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouse was one son: Larry "Chris" Wesley, and one sister: Phyllis Matherly.Visitation was held at noon Thursday Aug. 20, 2020, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Steven Willingham and Bro. Tim Carman officiating. Burial was in the First Baptist Church of Yosemite Cemetery.Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com