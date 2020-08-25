1/1
JoAnn Cravens
JoAnn Cravens, 65, of Science Hill, KY passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Jean Waddle Care Center.
She was born in Danville, KY on Nov. 16, 1954, a daughter of the late William Dickie Marples and Frances Woodrum Marples.
JoAnn was the widow of Willard Franklin Cravens who passed away on May 23, 2012.
JoAnn was a retired Resident Supervisor for Oakwood.
Survivors include: one daughter: Tammie and (Tony) Sears of Burnside, KY; one son: Barry (Edna) Wesley, of Science Hill, KY; 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one brother: Billy (Sharon) Marples, of Liberty; and one sister: Dena (Jerry) Lynn of Liberty.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouse was one son: Larry "Chris" Wesley, and one sister: Phyllis Matherly.
Visitation was held at noon Thursday Aug. 20, 2020, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Steven Willingham and Bro. Tim Carman officiating. Burial was in the First Baptist Church of Yosemite Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

Published in The Casey County News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
