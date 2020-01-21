Jodie Wilkinson

Jodie Wilkinson, 76, of Lower Brush Creek Road, Liberty, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Callinan Wilkinson; sons, Darrell Mondie, Ralph (Rachel) Mondie; daughters, Jeannie Mondie, Tammy Barber; nine grandchildrenand four great-grandsons.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Per Jodie's wishes, cremation will follow the service.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 22, 2020
