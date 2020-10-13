1/
John S. Wethington
John S. Wethington, 70 of Liberty, died Sunday Oct. 11, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his spouse, Wilma Louise Clements Wethington; daughters, Debra Gaye (Joey) Sallee, Tina Marie (Kevin) Pike; brother, David L. (Pam) Wethington; sisters, Viva (Clement) Woodrum, Brenda Roy, Carla Johnson, Teresa Garrett (Rodney Spears), Lisa Goode, Gina (Merl) Hogue; sister-in-law, Karen Wethington; and three grandchildren.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date.
Bartle Funeral Home honored cremation rites.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
