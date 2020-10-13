John S. Wethington, 70 of Liberty, died Sunday Oct. 11, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his spouse, Wilma Louise Clements Wethington; daughters, Debra Gaye (Joey) Sallee, Tina Marie (Kevin) Pike; brother, David L. (Pam) Wethington; sisters, Viva (Clement) Woodrum, Brenda Roy, Carla Johnson, Teresa Garrett (Rodney Spears), Lisa Goode, Gina (Merl) Hogue; sister-in-law, Karen Wethington; and three grandchildren.
Private Family Services will be held at a later date.
Bartle Funeral Home honored cremation rites.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com