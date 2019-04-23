John W. Weddle, Jr., 81, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019, at the Liberty Care Center.
He was born in Walnut Hill, KY on April 26, 1937, a son of the late John Winfred Weddle Sr. and Linnie Baldock Weddle.
John was a farmer, Casey County Court Clerk, former owner of Casey Buick and Implement and worked for the Ky. Court of Justice as a Pretrial Officer.
He is survived by his sons: Johnny (Jennifer) Weddle, of Liberty, and Joey (Karen) Weddle, of Liberty; daughter: Pam (Roger) Williams of Carrollton, KY; seven grandchildren: Natasha (Brandon) Good, Emily (Joey) McAlister, Nolan (Lily) Weddle, Jarrod Williams, Paul Williams, Logan (Shawnda) Weddle and Hagan (Holly) Weddle; five great-grandchildren: Ashton and Bryson Good, Izzy and Kennedy McAlister and Jace Weddle; sister, Renee (David) McAnelly, of Liberty, and sister-in-law: Margaret Rose Weddle, of Liberty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Billy Weddle.
Visitation was held at 4:30 p.m. Monday April 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. Monday April 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Rev. Jimmy Brown officiated.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 24, 2019