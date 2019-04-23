John W. Weddle Jr.

John W. Weddle, Jr., 81, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday April 4, 2019, at the Liberty Care Center.
He was born in Walnut Hill, KY on April 26, 1937, a son of the late John Winfred Weddle Sr. and Linnie Baldock Weddle.
John was a farmer, Casey County Court Clerk, former owner of Casey Buick and Implement and worked for the Ky. Court of Justice as a Pretrial Officer.
He is survived by his sons: Johnny (Jennifer) Weddle, of Liberty, and Joey (Karen) Weddle, of Liberty; daughter: Pam (Roger) Williams of Carrollton, KY; seven grandchildren: Natasha (Brandon) Good, Emily (Joey) McAlister, Nolan (Lily) Weddle, Jarrod Williams, Paul Williams, Logan (Shawnda) Weddle and Hagan (Holly) Weddle; five great-grandchildren: Ashton and Bryson Good, Izzy and Kennedy McAlister and Jace Weddle; sister, Renee (David) McAnelly, of Liberty, and sister-in-law: Margaret Rose Weddle, of Liberty.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Billy Weddle.
Visitation was held at 4:30 p.m. Monday April 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. Monday April 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church. Rev. Jimmy Brown officiated.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 24, 2019
