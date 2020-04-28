Johnnie McAninch, 68 of Moreland passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born July 19, 1951, he was the son of Agnes Smith McAninch of Yosemite and the late Elbert Glen McAninch. Johnnie was a member of Crab Orchard Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Carol McCowan McAninch. Survivors include children, Derek McAninch of Shelbyville, Jordan McAninch of Stanford, and Jade (Ezekiel) Nantz of Stanford; seven grandchildren: Marlee, Gunner, Beckett, Berkley, McKayla, Tinley, and Elijah; and brother, Danny Ray (Lana) McAninch of Casey County.
Due to COVID-19, a private visitation and service was held at W.L. Pruitt Funeral Home. Burial was in Hustonville Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers were Woody Drakeford, John Drakeford, Jerry Drakeford, Foster Cook, Eddie McCowan, Rick McCowan, and Michael McCowan.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to Heritage Hospice. The family would appreciate if you could sign the Guestbook available at www.wlpruitt.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 29, 2020