Joseph Leon Smith, 57, of Middleburg, died Sunday Feb. 3, 2019 at his residence.
He is survived by his spouse, Christy Smith; daughter, Tiffany Stewart; step-daughter, Haley Brown; brothers, Greg Smith, Kent Smith; sisters, Teri Oliver, Debbie Smith, Karen Ashley; and five grandchildren.
Graveside services were held Feb. 5 at Middleburg Cemetery. Burial was in the Middleburg Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019