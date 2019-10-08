Josephine (Alcorn) Delk

Service Information
Bartle Funeral Home - Middleburg
231 Lynn Street
Middleburg, KY
42541
(606)-787-7276
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bartle Funeral Home - Middleburg
231 Lynn Street
Middleburg, KY 42541
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Bartle Funeral Home - Middleburg
231 Lynn Street
Middleburg, KY 42541
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Josephine Alcorn Delk, 90, of Hustonville, KY died Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 at the Stanford Care and Rehab.
She is survived by her son, James Michael (Connie) Delk; daughters, Donna (David) Morgan, Jill Ann Delk; sister, Wanda Toliver; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Oct. 9, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Middleburg Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.