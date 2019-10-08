Josephine Alcorn Delk, 90, of Hustonville, KY died Sunday Oct. 6, 2019 at the Stanford Care and Rehab.
She is survived by her son, James Michael (Connie) Delk; daughters, Donna (David) Morgan, Jill Ann Delk; sister, Wanda Toliver; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Oct. 9, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Middleburg Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 9, 2019