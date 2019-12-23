Joyce Bernell Wethington

Joyce Bernell Wethington Atwood, 81, of Linnie Rheber Road, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her son, Wayne (Janice) Atwood; daughter, Charlotte (Dennis) Toebbe; brother, Cecil "Slick" Wethington; sisters, Anita (Oval) Wheeler, Joann Atwood, Terri (Barney) Goode; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Dec. 23 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 24, 2019
