Joyce Bernell Wethington Atwood, 81, of Linnie Rheber Road, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her son, Wayne (Janice) Atwood; daughter, Charlotte (Dennis) Toebbe; brother, Cecil "Slick" Wethington; sisters, Anita (Oval) Wheeler, Joann Atwood, Terri (Barney) Goode; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Dec. 23 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 24, 2019