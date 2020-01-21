Joyce Fay Richards, 93, of Lexington, KY, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Joyce was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 20, 1926 to the late Leslie C. Richards and Cora M. (Cain) Richards. She was a communicant of St. Paul Church, a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a Lexington Citizen Police Academy Alumni.
She is survived by her sons, John H Wackerman Jr. and his wife Jacquelyn, of Lebanon, CT, and Damian C. Wackerman and his wife Deirdre, of Colorado Springs, CO. She adored her five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Grandchild Lisa Richards and husband Christopher, and great-grandchildren Brenna, Brady, Gavin, and Gianna. Grandchild Jennifer Schmidt and husband Alex, and great-grandchildren Hayden, Finn, Kevin, Zack, and Ariana. Grandchild John H. Wackerman III and wife Lisa, and great-grandchildren Chatham and Jadyn. Grandchild Ethan C. Wackerman and grandchild Eliana K. Wackerman. She is also survived by nephews Marshall Richards and wife Brenda, Garry Richards and wife Linda and niece Yvonne McAninch and husband Shawn.
She was predeceased by two children, a sister and three brothers; children Deborah Wackerman and Philip J. Wackerman; sister Gladys B. Richards; and brothers Leslie C. Richards Jr, Clate A. Richards and Carl Richards.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 25, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Milward Funeral Directors, 159 North Broadway, Lexington, KY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Lexington followed by internment at the Green River Valley Baptist Cemetery, Liberty, KY at 2:30 p.m.
Local arrangements and interment entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 22, 2020