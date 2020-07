Or Copy this URL to Share

She is survived by her mother, Doris Scott Brown; daughter, Carla Thomas Atwood; son, Donald Ray Cochran; brothers, C.J. (Nancy) Brown, Calvin (Kathy) Brown; ten grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were July 7 at Brush Creek Pentecostal Church. Burial was in the Caney Fork Cemetery.

