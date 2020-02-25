J.R. Haggard, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Liberty Care Center. He was 90.
Born June 8, 1929, in Casey County, KY, he was a son of the late Aaron Cecil and Lela Compton Haggard. Mr. Haggard was a U.S. Army Veteran, a cattle farmer, and a member of Antioch Christian Church.
Survivors include his brother, Tony (and Camille) Haggard, of Lexington; sister, Marilyn (and Noel) Clayton, of Frankfort; sister-in-law, Thelma Haggard, of Liberty; special friend, Kathryn Scott; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maynell Hampton Haggard; his parents; and brothers, Howard and William Cecil Haggard.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Bearl King and Bro. Ed Parton officiating. Burial followed in the Antioch Cemetery with military rites by the Casey County Honor Guard. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Antioch Cemetery Fund, c/o Thelma Haggard, 972 Haggard Drive, Liberty, KY 42539.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 26, 2020