J.R. Haggard

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J.R. Haggard.
Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Obituary
Send Flowers

J.R. Haggard, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the Liberty Care Center. He was 90.
Born June 8, 1929, in Casey County, KY, he was a son of the late Aaron Cecil and Lela Compton Haggard. Mr. Haggard was a U.S. Army Veteran, a cattle farmer, and a member of Antioch Christian Church.
Survivors include his brother, Tony (and Camille) Haggard, of Lexington; sister, Marilyn (and Noel) Clayton, of Frankfort; sister-in-law, Thelma Haggard, of Liberty; special friend, Kathryn Scott; and a host of nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maynell Hampton Haggard; his parents; and brothers, Howard and William Cecil Haggard.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Bearl King and Bro. Ed Parton officiating. Burial followed in the Antioch Cemetery with military rites by the Casey County Honor Guard. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Antioch Cemetery Fund, c/o Thelma Haggard, 972 Haggard Drive, Liberty, KY 42539.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.