Judith Anne "Judy" Wethington
Judith "Judy" Anne Wethington, 73, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, surrounded by her family at home.
She was a retired office manager for Misa Metal Processing of KY and a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Judy enjoyed her family, TV and volunteering at her church.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, James Otis and Martha Mae Campbell.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Stephanie Hodge (Jay) and Michelle So; grandchildren, Samantha Crick (Jimmy), Jordan Ramsey (Chris), Julia Hodge and Jenna So; great-grandchildren, J.P., Adaley and Harper; brother, Gary Campbell (Shirley); and nephews, James and Seth Campbell.
Her celebration of life Mass was held at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 5075 State Hwy 551 in Liberty, with burial in St. Bernard Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. Louisville, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Twice Blessed at St. Thomas More Church.
Pallbearers will be Greg Wethington, Mike Wethington, Jeff Wethington, Marcus Wethington, James Campbell, and Byron Sanders.
Local obituary courtesy of McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

Published in The Casey County News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
