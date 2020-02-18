Judith Gail Meeks, 76, of Middleburg, KY passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at the Casey County Hospital.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 31, 1943, a daughter of the late Coleman Isaiah McAninch and Margaret Ophelia Ralston McAninch.
Judith was the widow of Paul Meeks who passed away on Jan. 21, 2020.
Judith was a former Secretary and Bookkeeper, a Kentucky Colonel, Former Treasure of the Casey County Fair Board and a member of Liberty Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son, Todd William and (Robin) Meeks, of Cookeville, TN; daughter, Tara Meeks-Reynolds, of Lexington; four grandchildren: Shelby and (Robert) Wikowitz, Autumn and (Brandon) Sims, Jordan Meeks and Blake Muhlenkamp; two great-grandchildren: Jackson and Payton Wikowitz; and brother, Roger McAninch of Science Hill, KY.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouse were two brothers: James and Danny McAninch; and one sister: Mary Ann McAninch.
Visitation was held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 and after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Dallon McDonald and Bro. Bud Cain officiating. Burial was in the Valley Oak Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 19, 2020