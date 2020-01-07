Judy Ann Wethington Lee, 68, of Liberty, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
Born on June 17, 1951, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Omer and Beatrice Lane Wethington. Judy was a seamstress at Osh Kosh and Liberty Sportswear. She enjoyed gardening, canning and camping. She also loved animals of all kinds, but her grandchildren were her greatest joy.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Lowell Lee of Liberty, whom she wed on Dec. 4, 1971; a daughter, Heather McQueary of Liberty; a son, Brian (Amanda) Lee of West Liberty; a stepdaughter, Cherl Lee-Forehand of Oklahoma; and three grandchildren, Gage McQueary, Hagen McQueary and Alex J. Lee. Other survivors include two sisters, Linda (Darrell) McQueary and Tresia (Chris) Martin, both of Liberty; three brothers, William (Susie) Wethington of Indianapolis, Indiana, Michael (Pam) Wethington of Liberty, and Jeffrey (Rhonda) Wethington of Liberty; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Carol Fair.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Casey Davis officiating. Burial followed in Clearview Cemetery.
The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Shannon Wethington, Gage McQueary, Nikki Smith, Lindsey McQueary, Lacy McCloud, Jamie Cox and Darrell Dewayne McQueary.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Casey County Ambulance Service and Casey County Hospital for their service and assistance with Mrs. Lee.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 8, 2020