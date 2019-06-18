Junior "Lewis" Black

Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Junior "Lewis" Black, 85, of Windsor, Kentucky, died June 15, 2019, at Liberty Care and Rehabilitation Center in Liberty, Kentucky.
He is survived by his sons, Keith (Sandy) Black, Kenneth (Debbie) Black; daughter, Linda Owens; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were June 18 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in South Fork Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on June 19, 2019
